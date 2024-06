PGS ASA (GB:0MHR) has released an update.

Deutsche Bank AG has reported that DWS Investment GmbH’s voting rights in PGS ASA have decreased below the reportable threshold, following various transactions including the return of equity collateral. The total number of voting rights now stands at 39,640,546, representing 4.149% of the company. This notification is in accordance with the Securities Trading Act.

For further insights into GB:0MHR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.