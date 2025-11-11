Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Opens Special Window for Transfer Deed Re-lodgment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. ( (IN:DWARKESH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. announced the opening of a special window for the re-lodgment of transfer deeds in eligible cases, as per Regulation 47 of the SEBI Regulations. This announcement, published in major newspapers, aims to streamline the process for stakeholders, potentially enhancing operational efficiency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

More about Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. operates in the sugar industry, focusing on the production and sale of sugar and related products. The company is based in India and is involved in the manufacturing of sugar, power, and ethanol.

Average Trading Volume: 56,950

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: 7.76B INR

