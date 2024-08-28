Duxton Water Continues Stock Buy-back Initiative

Duxton Water Ltd. (AU:D2O) has released an update.

Duxton Water Limited has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 10,000 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to the 196,000 shares already bought back. This announcement, dated August 28, 2024, is part of their regular market updates provided to shareholders and the ASX, indicating the company’s active management of its share capital.

For further insights into AU:D2O stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.