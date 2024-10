Duxton Water Ltd. (AU:D2O) has released an update.

Duxton Water Limited has announced an update on its share buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 22,999 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to the 531,001 securities already bought back. The notification, dated 14th October 2024, is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to repurchase its shares from the market.

