Duxton Water Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

Duxton Water Ltd. (AU:D2O) has released an update.

Duxton Water Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, reporting the repurchase of 40,000 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to the total 271,000 shares bought back to date. This move is part of the company’s market buy-back strategy, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders and managing share capital efficiently.

For further insights into AU:D2O stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.