Duxton Farms Reports Significant Financial Loss Amidst Strategic Changes

Duxton Farms Limited ( (AU:DBF) ) has provided an update.

Duxton Farms Limited reported a significant financial downturn for the year ending June 2025, with a net loss after tax of $12.505 million compared to a profit of $5.193 million in the previous year. This decline is attributed to increased administrative expenses from a proposed acquisition, reduced revenue from property sales, and development costs. The company’s net asset value also decreased, reflecting the impact of these financial challenges. Despite these setbacks, Duxton Farms declared an 85% franked dividend and continued its Dividend Reinvestment Plan, indicating a commitment to shareholder returns.

More about Duxton Farms Limited

Duxton Farms Limited operates in the agricultural industry, focusing on crop production including canola, wheat, barley, and cotton. The company is involved in property sales and development, with a significant presence in New South Wales.

Average Trading Volume: 67,153

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$45.37M

