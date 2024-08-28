Duxton Farms Progresses with Stock Buy-Back

Duxton Farms Limited (AU:DBF) has released an update.

Duxton Farms Ltd has announced an update on their ongoing stock buy-back program, with a total of 5,000 ordinary fully paid shares purchased on the previous day, adding to a cumulative total of 165,210 shares bought back to date. This move, part of a routine on-market buy-back, demonstrates the company’s commitment to its strategic financial management practices.

