Duty Free International Limited Announces Leadership Restructuring

An announcement from Duty Free International Limited ( (SG:5SO) ) is now available.

Duty Free International Limited has announced significant changes in its leadership structure, including the appointment of Mr. Sebastian Paul Lim Chin Foo as a Non-Independent and Non-Executive Director, and the resignation of Mr. Lee Sze Siang as Executive Director. These changes are part of a broader reorganization that includes the appointment of a new Group CEO and COO, as well as the formation of an Executive Committee, which may impact the company’s strategic direction and operational efficiency.

More about Duty Free International Limited

Duty Free International Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates in the duty-free retail industry, focusing on the sale of duty-free goods through its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 122,565

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$113.8M

