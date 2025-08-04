Duratec Limited Expands Through Strategic Share Issuance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Duratec Limited ( (AU:DUR) ) is now available.

Duratec Limited has issued 451,703 fully paid ordinary shares at $1.439 per share as part of its acquisition of AMD Electrical Pty Ltd, trading as EIG Australia. This move, under the secondary trading exemption of the Corporations Act, allows for the on-sale of these securities without disclosure, indicating compliance with relevant legislative provisions and ensuring transparency for investors.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DUR) stock is a Buy with a A$1.87 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Duratec Limited stock, see the AU:DUR Stock Forecast page.

More about Duratec Limited

Duratec Limited operates in the construction and engineering industry, focusing on providing specialist contracting services. The company is known for its work in infrastructure and asset protection, serving a range of sectors including defense, mining, and industrial markets.

Average Trading Volume: 388,775

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$374.8M

