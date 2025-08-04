Duratec Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Duratec Limited ( (AU:DUR) ) is now available.

Duratec Limited has announced the quotation of 451,703 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of a previously announced transaction, indicating a strategic step in the company’s financial operations, potentially enhancing its market presence and liquidity.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DUR) stock is a Buy with a A$1.87 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Duratec Limited stock, see the AU:DUR Stock Forecast page.

More about Duratec Limited

Average Trading Volume: 388,775

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$374.8M

Learn more about DUR stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

