Duratec Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
An update from Duratec Limited ( (AU:DUR) ) is now available.
Duratec Limited has announced the quotation of 451,703 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of a previously announced transaction, indicating a strategic step in the company’s financial operations, potentially enhancing its market presence and liquidity.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DUR) stock is a Buy with a A$1.87 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Duratec Limited stock, see the AU:DUR Stock Forecast page.
More about Duratec Limited
Average Trading Volume: 388,775
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$374.8M
Learn more about DUR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.