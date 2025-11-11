Dunelm Group Announces Managerial Share Transactions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Dunelm Group ( (GB:DNLM) ) has provided an update.

Dunelm Group announced a transaction involving Luisa Wright, a person discharging managerial responsibility, who exercised nil-cost options under the Long-Term Incentive Plan and sold shares to cover tax liabilities. The transaction involved the exercise of 4,787 options and the sale of 2,257 shares at £11.21 each, impacting the company’s share capital and potentially influencing investor perceptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:DNLM) stock is a Buy with a £1300.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dunelm Group stock, see the GB:DNLM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:DNLM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DNLM is a Neutral.

Dunelm Group’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment. The company’s solid revenue growth, operational efficiency, and attractive dividend yield are significant strengths. However, high leverage and technical indicators suggest caution. The positive outlook from the earnings call, with plans for expansion and increased dividends, further supports the stock’s potential.

More about Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on home furnishings and decor. The company is known for offering a wide range of products including furniture, bedding, curtains, and home accessories, catering to a diverse market seeking quality home improvement solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 372,051

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.25B

