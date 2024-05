Dundas Minerals Limited (AU:DUN) has released an update.

Dundas Minerals Limited has announced a new proposed issue of securities, including up to 34,965,035 ordinary fully paid shares and 30,000,000 unquoted options. The issue is scheduled for 17th June 2024, as part of a placement or other type of issue aimed to enhance the company’s financial flexibility.

