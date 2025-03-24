DUG Technology Director Increases Stake in Company

DUG Technology Ltd ( (AU:DUG) ) has shared an update.

DUG Technology Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest in securities. Francesco Sciarrone, a director of the company, has increased his indirect interest by acquiring 30,000 ordinary shares through Saroda Holdings Pty Ltd, bringing his total to 670,000 shares. This transaction, valued at $34,469.46, was conducted as an on-market trade. The change reflects a strategic move by the director to increase his stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

More about DUG Technology Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -21.15%

Average Trading Volume: 443,928

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$148.1M

