DUG Technology Director Increases Stake in Company

DUG Technology Ltd ( (AU:DUG) ) has shared an update.
DUG Technology Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest in securities. Francesco Sciarrone, a director of the company, has increased his indirect interest by acquiring 30,000 ordinary shares through Saroda Holdings Pty Ltd, bringing his total to 670,000 shares. This transaction, valued at $34,469.46, was conducted as an on-market trade. The change reflects a strategic move by the director to increase his stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.
More about DUG Technology Ltd
YTD Price Performance: -21.15%
Average Trading Volume: 443,928
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$148.1M
