DUG Tech Director’s Shareholding Shifts

DUG Technology Ltd (AU:DUG) has released an update.

DUG Technology Limited has disclosed changes in the holdings of director Mark Puzey, with an on-market transaction resulting in a net decrease of his direct and indirect interest in the company’s ordinary shares. On April 2nd and 3rd, 2024, Puzey’s direct holdings decreased to 53,967 shares, while his indirect holdings through his spouse and a superannuation fund adjusted to 67,700 shares. The trades, consisting of both acquisition and disposal of shares, were valued at close to $95,294.62.

