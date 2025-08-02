Dufry AG LSE Reports Strong Growth Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Dufry AG LSE Reports Strong Growth Amid Challenges

Dufry AG LSE Reports Strong Growth Amid Challenges

Dufry Ag Lse ((CH:AVOL)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Dufry AG LSE’s recent earnings call painted a picture of robust performance despite facing geopolitical challenges and regional weaknesses, particularly in North America and the Middle East. The company showcased strong growth and margin improvements, driven by the expansion of its loyalty program and successful capital management. However, concerns were raised due to regional challenges and flat growth in North America.

Strong Organic Growth

Dufry AG LSE reported a commendable growth at constant exchange rates of 7.1% for the first half of 2025, with organic growth reaching 5.7%. This performance is notable given the global challenges faced, highlighting the company’s resilience and effective strategies.

EBITDA Margin Expansion

The company achieved an EBITDA margin improvement of 30 basis points, bringing it to 9.3%. This expansion falls within the midpoint of their guidance, demonstrating effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Equity Free Cash Flow

The equity free cash flow exceeded expectations, coming in at CHF 216 million. This positive cash flow performance underscores the company’s strong financial health and ability to generate cash.

Club of Bolta Growth

Dufry’s loyalty program, the Club of Bolta, continues to grow, reaching 13 million members. The program is adding approximately 0.5 million new members each month, significantly contributing to the company’s sales and customer retention efforts.

Deleveraging Progress

The company made significant progress in deleveraging, with the net debt to EBITDA ratio reduced to 2.15x from 2.35x. This brings the company closer to its medium-term target of 1.5 to 2x, reflecting prudent financial management.

North America Performance

Organic growth in North America remained flat, primarily due to a lower number of domestic passengers. This stagnation impacted the overall results, highlighting a regional challenge that needs addressing.

Middle East Crisis Impact

The geopolitical crisis in the Middle East had a negative impact on growth, reducing it by approximately 0.2% to 0.3%. This underscores the external challenges the company faces in maintaining its growth trajectory.

Challenges in Asia Pacific

Dufry faced challenges in the Asia Pacific region, leading to negotiated early terminations. While specifics were not disclosed, this indicates a need for strategic adjustments in the region.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Dufry AG LSE remains optimistic, projecting 5% to 7% organic growth and an EBITDA margin expansion of 20 to 40 basis points. The company plans to continue its focus on diversification, innovation, and strategic capital allocation, with an emphasis on customer satisfaction and shareholder value through dividends and share buybacks.

In summary, Dufry AG LSE’s earnings call highlighted a strong performance amid global challenges, with significant growth and margin improvements. While regional challenges persist, the company’s strategic initiatives and financial management position it well for future growth. The expansion of the loyalty program and focus on shareholder value are key takeaways from this earnings call.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement