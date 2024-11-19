DTI Group Ltd Sees Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

DTI Group Ltd (AU:DTI) has released an update.

DTI Group Ltd successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including a special resolution, passed by a significant majority of shareholders. The meeting underscored strong support for the company’s leadership and future initiatives, marking a positive outlook for investors. This outcome reflects shareholders’ confidence in DTI’s strategic direction.

