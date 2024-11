DT Capital Ltd. (HK:0356) has released an update.

DT Capital Ltd. has reported an unaudited consolidated net asset value per share of approximately HK$0.024 as of October 31, 2024. This financial metric provides investors with insight into the company’s current market standing. Investors in financial markets may find this information valuable as they assess the company’s performance.

