Dryden Gold Uncovers High-Grade Gold in Ontario

Dryden Gold Corp. has announced significant gold finds at the Elora site within Ontario’s Gold Rock Camp, including their highest-grade intercept to date, with assays up to 53.51 g/t gold over 1.05 meters. These results from the company’s Phase 3 drilling indicate the expansion of the gold mineralization footprint and the identification of multiple high-grade occurrences. Dryden Gold’s ongoing drilling program aims to further explore and define the gold systems across the camp’s extensive strike length.

