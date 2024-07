DroneShield Limited (AU:DRO) has released an update.

DroneShield Limited has announced the issue of 180,000 unquoted equity securities under its employee incentive scheme, which are set to be issued on July 5, 2024. The securities, identified by the ASX code ‘DROAH’, include options with varying expiry dates and prices, and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX.

