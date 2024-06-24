Driver Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

Driver Group plc (GB:DRV) has released an update.

Driver Group plc has actively engaged in a share buyback program, purchasing 150,000 ordinary shares at 26.6 pence each, as part of its strategy to manage capital. These shares are now held in treasury, slightly reducing the total number of shares with voting rights to 52,898,822. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its financial structure and deliver value to its shareholders.

