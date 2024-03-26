DRI Healthcare Trust Engages Investors at Key Conferences

Dri Healthcare Plc Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) has released an update.

DRI Healthcare Trust, a financier of life sciences innovation, has announced their attendance at two major investor conferences in April and May 2024. The company, known for its substantial contributions to pharmaceutical royalty monetization, will present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference in Toronto and the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York. These appearances highlight DRI’s commitment to fostering communication with investors and underline their ongoing impact on the development of prominent drugs in the healthcare industry.

