Dream Industrial REIT Announces March 2025 Distribution

Dream Industrl REIT ( ($TSE:DIR.UN) ) just unveiled an update.

Dream Industrial REIT announced its March 2025 monthly distribution of 5.833 cents per Unit, payable on April 15, 2025, to unitholders of record as of March 31, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to providing secure distributions and highlights its strong financial position, supported by a high-quality portfolio and an investment-grade balance sheet.

More about Dream Industrl REIT

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust that owns, manages, and operates a global portfolio of diversified industrial properties. As of December 31, 2024, it has interests in 335 industrial assets, comprising 542 buildings with approximately 71.8 million square feet of gross leasable area across key markets in Canada, Europe, and the U.S. The company’s objective is to deliver strong total returns to its unitholders through secure distributions and growth in net asset value and cash flow per unit.

YTD Price Performance: -0.94%

Average Trading Volume: 541,654

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.36B

Learn more about DIR.UN stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com