Dreadnought Unveils Exciting Drilling Results

Dreadnought Resources Limited has announced promising results from a diamond drilling program at their Tarraji-Yampi site in Western Australia, revealing six new zones of mineralization and significant copper, gold, and silver findings. The results, which also include the discovery of four off-hole conductors, confirm the volcanic massive sulphide system model and are expected to lead to further drilling. The company anticipates additional data from a regional IP survey due in October 2024.

