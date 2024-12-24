Dreadnought Resources Updates on Lapsed Securities

Dreadnought Resources Limited (AU:DRE) has released an update.

Dreadnought Resources Limited has announced the lapse of 6,750,000 performance rights as the conditions for these securities were not met by December 23, 2024. This change in securities could impact investor perceptions and stock performance, adding a layer of complexity to the company’s financial outlook. Investors may want to closely monitor Dreadnought’s future announcements for further financial developments.

