Dreadnought Resources Limited (AU:DRE) has released an update.

Dreadnought Resources Ltd has announced a new securities issuance, proposing to issue a maximum of 194,444,445 ordinary fully paid shares. The expected issue date for the placement is the 9th of August, 2024. This move by the company is aimed at attracting investors and raising capital for its future endeavors.

