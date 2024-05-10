DRDGOLD Reports Q1 2024 Financial Update

Drdgold (DRD) has released an update.

DRDGOLD Limited’s recent operational update for Q1 2024 reflected a slight decrease in gold production and sales, by 3% and 4% respectively, compared to the previous quarter. Despite the lower production, the company saw a 12% increase in Adjusted EBITDA, primarily due to a higher average gold price received. The report also highlighted the commissioning of new sites at Ergo Mining, which positions the company well for the upcoming final quarter, and the possibility of declaring a final cash dividend in August 2024.

For further insights into DRD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.