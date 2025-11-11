Drax Group Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Drax Group plc ( (GB:DRX) ) has issued an announcement.

Drax Group plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 104,509 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange. This move is part of a broader strategy announced in July 2025, aimed at optimizing capital structure and returning value to shareholders, reflecting confidence in the company’s financial health and future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:DRX) stock is a Buy with a £950.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Drax Group plc stock, see the GB:DRX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:DRX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DRX is a Outperform.

Drax Group plc’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance, particularly in cash generation and profitability, supported by positive technical indicators and a favorable valuation. The recent earnings call provided a positive outlook with strategic growth initiatives, though some challenges in specific market segments persist.

More about Drax Group plc

Drax Group plc operates in the energy sector, focusing on renewable energy generation and biomass power production. The company is committed to reducing carbon emissions and transitioning to sustainable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,095,511

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.47B

