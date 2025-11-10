Drax Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Drax Group plc ( (GB:DRX) ) has shared an update.

Drax Group plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 103,878 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange. This action is part of a broader initiative announced in July 2025, which has seen the company acquire over 2.27 million shares in total. The buyback is likely aimed at consolidating ownership and potentially enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:DRX) stock is a Buy with a £950.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Drax Group plc stock, see the GB:DRX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:DRX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DRX is a Outperform.

Drax Group plc’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance, particularly in cash generation and profitability, supported by positive technical indicators and a favorable valuation. The recent earnings call provided a positive outlook with strategic growth initiatives, though some challenges in specific market segments persist.

More about Drax Group plc

Average Trading Volume: 1,095,511

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.47B

