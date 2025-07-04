Drax Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Strategic Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Drax Group plc ( (GB:DRX) ) is now available.

Drax Group plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 70,101 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange. This move is part of a broader strategy announced in August 2024, which has seen the company acquire over 41 million shares for treasury. The buyback aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:DRX) stock is a Buy with a £7.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Drax Group plc stock, see the GB:DRX Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DRX is a Outperform.

Drax Group plc demonstrates strong financial fundamentals with robust cash flow and improving profitability. While technical indicators support a bullish sentiment, the attractive valuation underscores potential upside. Strategic corporate actions further enhance shareholder value, but regulatory uncertainties remain a concern.

Drax Group plc operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on renewable energy and power generation. The company is known for its biomass-fueled power plants and is committed to reducing carbon emissions in the energy industry.

Average Trading Volume: 1,491,464

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.37B

