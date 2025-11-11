Drax Group Advances Share Buyback Programme with Latest Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Drax Group plc ( (GB:DRX) ) is now available.

Drax Group plc announced the purchase of 104,509 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. This transaction, executed through J.P. Morgan Securities plc, is part of a broader strategy to manage the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value. Following this purchase, Drax Group has a total of 432,151,926 ordinary shares in issue, with 89,519,365 held in treasury. This move is indicative of Drax’s commitment to optimizing its financial operations and could impact its market positioning and shareholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:DRX) stock is a Buy with a £950.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Drax Group plc stock, see the GB:DRX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:DRX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DRX is a Outperform.

Drax Group plc’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance, particularly in cash generation and profitability, supported by positive technical indicators and a favorable valuation. The recent earnings call provided a positive outlook with strategic growth initiatives, though some challenges in specific market segments persist.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:DRX stock, click here.

More about Drax Group plc

Drax Group plc is a British energy company primarily involved in renewable energy generation. The company focuses on sustainable energy solutions and operates one of the largest biomass power stations in the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 1,095,511

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.47B

Learn more about DRX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue