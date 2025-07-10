Drax Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Drax Group plc ( (GB:DRX) ) has shared an update.

Drax Group plc has executed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 69,200 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program. This move, conducted through J.P. Morgan Securities plc, reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. The transaction details, including the number of shares and pricing, indicate the company’s active engagement in financial operations to optimize its market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:DRX) stock is a Buy with a £7.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Drax Group plc stock, see the GB:DRX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:DRX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DRX is a Outperform.

Drax Group plc demonstrates strong financial health with effective cash management and shareholder returns. While the stock is technically strong and undervalued, potential risks include regulatory uncertainties.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:DRX stock, click here.

More about Drax Group plc

Drax Group plc operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on renewable energy generation and biomass power production. The company is known for its efforts in reducing carbon emissions and transitioning to sustainable energy sources.

Average Trading Volume: 1,459,056

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.43B

Find detailed analytics on DRX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue