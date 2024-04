DRA Global Ltd. (AU:DRA) has released an update.

DRA Global Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held in person and webcast live on May 28, 2024, in Johannesburg. Shareholders are set to discuss the company’s financial statements and reports from the previous year, and vote on the election of four directors, with no live voting during the webcast.

