Dr. Reddy’s Launches Innovative Cancer Drug in India

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Toripalimab in India, marking it as the first immuno-oncology drug approved for nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) in the country. This launch positions India as the third nation globally to access this innovative treatment, following China and the U.S. Toripalimab has demonstrated a 48% reduction in disease progression risk when combined with standard chemotherapy, addressing a significant need for advanced NPC treatment.

For further insights into RDY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.