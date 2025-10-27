Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Releases Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories ( (RDY) ) is now available.

On October 25, 2025, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announced the publication of its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. These results were advertised in the Financial Express and Andhra Prabha newspapers. This disclosure is part of the company’s compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s regulations, reflecting its commitment to transparency and providing stakeholders with timely financial information.

The most recent analyst rating on (RDY) stock is a Buy with a $16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories stock, see the RDY Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RDY is a Outperform.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and a balanced valuation. The company’s consistent profitability and solid balance sheet are significant strengths. Technical analysis presents mixed signals, with short-term bullish momentum but potential bearish trends. The valuation is fair, with no significant overvaluation concerns. Earnings call insights highlight both growth opportunities and challenges, particularly in the U.S. generics market.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, India. It is involved in the manufacturing and marketing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products and services, focusing on generic medications and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Average Trading Volume: 1,050,429

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $12.2B

