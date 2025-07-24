Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Call Audio

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories ( (RDY) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 23, 2025, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announced the availability of audio recordings from their earnings call for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The announcement is part of their regulatory compliance under the Securities and Exchange Board of India regulations, indicating transparency and communication with stakeholders. This move is likely to impact stakeholders by providing insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

Spark’s Take on RDY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RDY is a Outperform.

The overall stock score for Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is solid, driven primarily by strong financial performance, indicating robust growth and stable operations. However, technical analysis suggests bearish momentum, and the valuation indicates limited dividend income potential, which slightly dampens the overall score.

More about Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is a global pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, India. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a wide range of pharmaceuticals, including generic medications, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and proprietary products. Dr. Reddy’s serves markets worldwide, focusing on providing affordable and innovative medicines.

Average Trading Volume: 1,584,757

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $12.05B

