Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Opens Special Window for Share Transfer Requests

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories ( (RDY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 22, 2025, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announced the publication of a newspaper advertisement regarding the opening of a special window for the re-lodgment of transfer requests for physical shares. This initiative, published in Business Standard and Nava Telangana, is in compliance with SEBI’s regulations and aims to facilitate the transfer process for stakeholders, reflecting the company’s commitment to regulatory adherence and shareholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (RDY) stock is a Buy with a $17.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories stock, see the RDY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RDY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RDY is a Outperform.

The overall stock score for Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is solid, driven primarily by strong financial performance, indicating robust growth and stable operations. However, technical analysis suggests bearish momentum, and the valuation indicates limited dividend income potential, which slightly dampens the overall score.

More about Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is a prominent pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, India. The company is engaged in the development and manufacturing of a wide range of pharmaceuticals, focusing on providing affordable and innovative medicines globally. It operates in various markets, including the United States, India, and Europe, with a strong emphasis on research and development.

Average Trading Volume: 1,607,154

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $12.17B

