Dr. Lal PathLabs Receives Tax Demand Notice for FY 2017-18

Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited ( (IN:LALPATHLAB) ) has shared an update.

Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited has received an Assessment Order and Demand Notice from the Income Tax Department concerning the fiscal year 2017-18. The notice involves certain financial adjustments and a tax demand of INR 2,42,94,510. The company is currently reviewing the order and plans to take appropriate actions, including potentially filing an appeal. Despite the demand, the company states there is no material impact on its financials or operations.

More about Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited

Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited operates in the healthcare industry, primarily offering diagnostic and related healthcare tests. The company is a significant player in the Indian market, focusing on providing a wide range of pathology and radiology services.

Average Trading Volume: 3,969

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 258.8B INR

