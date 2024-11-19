DP Poland Showcases Growth Plans in Investor Event

DP Poland plc (GB:DPP) has released an update.

DP Poland, the operator of Domino’s pizza stores in Poland and Croatia, is hosting an investor event in Warsaw to outline its growth strategy and expansion plans. The event will feature presentations by management and tours of Domino’s stores in Warsaw, though no new information or trading updates will be provided. This move underscores DP Poland’s commitment to expanding its footprint and franchising efforts across both countries.

