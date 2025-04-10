DP Poland Plc Announces Change in Voting Rights Structure

An announcement from DP Poland plc ( (GB:DPP) ) is now available.

DP Poland Plc has announced a change in its voting rights structure, with Malaccan Holdings Limited now holding 29.56% of the voting rights, down from a previous 30.32%. This adjustment in voting rights could influence the company’s decision-making processes and potentially impact its strategic direction, affecting stakeholders and market positioning.

DP Poland Plc operates in the food and beverage industry, primarily focusing on the delivery and takeaway pizza market. The company is known for its franchise operations of Domino’s Pizza in Poland, catering to a growing demand for convenient and quick-service dining options.

