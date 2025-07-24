DP Aircraft I Limited Appoints Howard Millar as Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

DP Aircraft I ( (GB:DPA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

DP Aircraft I Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Howard Millar as a director, effective from 24 July 2025. Mr. Millar, who has extensive experience in the aviation industry, is expected to bring significant expertise to the company as it plans to refinance its current facilities and transition aircraft operations from Thai to LOT by the end of 2026. His previous roles include Deputy CEO and CFO of Ryanair Holdings PLC, and he is a co-founder of Sirius Aviation Capital Holdings. This strategic appointment is anticipated to strengthen the company’s operational capabilities and enhance its market positioning.

