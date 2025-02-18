Downing Renewables Enters Closed Period Ahead of Annual Results

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

An announcement from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc ( (GB:DORE) ) is now available.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc has entered a closed period concerning the release of its annual financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The company has ensured compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation by notifying all inside information to a Regulatory Information Service, allowing it to deal in its own securities unless new information arises.

More about Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc operates within the renewable energy sector, focusing on investments and infrastructure related to sustainable energy projects.

YTD Price Performance: 12.47%

Average Trading Volume: 256,891

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £148.2M

