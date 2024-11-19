Dowlais Group PLC Executes Share Buy-Back Program

Dowlais Group PLC (GB:DWL) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Dowlais Group PLC has executed a buy-back transaction, repurchasing 248,402 of its own ordinary shares as part of a £50 million program. The shares were bought at prices ranging between 52.40 and 54.10 pence each, with a weighted average price of 53.0720 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, impacting the total voting rights for shareholders.
For further insights into GB:DWL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.