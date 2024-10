Dowlais Group PLC (GB:DWL) has released an update.

Dowlais Group PLC has executed a significant share buy-back, purchasing 291,307 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 53.4253 pence per share, as part of a £50 million program. The company plans to cancel these shares, leaving 1,364,029,321 ordinary shares in circulation. This move reflects a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value.

