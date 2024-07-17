Dowlais Group PLC Conducts Share Buyback

Dowlais Group PLC (GB:DWL) has released an update.

Dowlais Group PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 206,389 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from 68.75 to 71.30 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, which will reduce the total number of voting rights and shares in issue to 1,379,283,752. This action is part of Dowlais’s £50 million share repurchase program and does not leave any ordinary shares held in treasury.

For further insights into GB:DWL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.