Dowlais Group PLC Completes Share Buy-Back

Dowlais Group PLC has executed a share buy-back, purchasing 211,424 of its ordinary shares on 23rd September 2024, with prices ranging between 57.65 to 58.65 pence. These shares will be cancelled, adjusting the total number of voting rights in the company to 1,369,117,958. The buy-back is part of a larger £50 million share repurchase program to boost shareholder value.

