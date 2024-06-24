Dowlais Group PLC Advances Share Buy-Back

Dowlais Group PLC (GB:DWL) has released an update.

Dowlais Group PLC has executed a significant share buy-back, purchasing 186,721 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from 72.55 to 73.55 pence per share, with the intention of canceling them. This move is part of a larger £50 million share buy-back program and leaves the company with 1,382,474,573 ordinary shares in issue, affecting the total number of voting rights for shareholders.

