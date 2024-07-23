Dowlais Group Executes Share Buy-Back Plan

Dowlais Group PLC (GB:DWL) has released an update.

Dowlais Group PLC has announced the completion of a share buy-back transaction on 22nd July 2024, purchasing 191,055 ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 68.2992 pence. The shares will be cancelled, which results in the total number of voting rights remaining at 1,378,481,082. This move is part of a larger £50 million share buy-back programme aimed at returning value to shareholders.

For further insights into GB:DWL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.