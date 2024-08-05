Dowlais Group Completes Share Buy-Back Operation

Dowlais Group PLC (GB:DWL) has released an update.

Dowlais Group PLC has successfully executed a share buy-back, purchasing 224,036 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from 61.95 to 64.25 pence per share, as part of its £50 million repurchase program. The company plans to cancel all the acquired shares, which will reduce the total number of voting rights to 1,376,636,343, a figure that shareholders need to note for disclosure requirements.

