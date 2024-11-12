Dowlais Group Advances Share Buy-back Program

Dowlais Group PLC (GB:DWL) has released an update.

Dowlais Group PLC has announced a significant step in its £50 million share buy-back program, purchasing 172,001 of its own shares at a weighted average price of 50.25 pence per share. This move, facilitated through Investec Bank, reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Following this transaction, Dowlais now has 1,359,993,715 shares in issue, with the total number of voting rights remaining the same.

For further insights into GB:DWL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.