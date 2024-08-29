Dowlais Group Advances Share Buy-Back Plan

Dowlais Group PLC (GB:DWL) has released an update.

Dowlais Group PLC has executed a share buy-back, purchasing 224,393 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 64.85 to 66.15 pence per share, as part of its £50 million share buy-back programme. The company will cancel all the acquired shares, leaving it with no ordinary shares in treasury and a total of 1,372,868,839 ordinary shares in issue, which is also the total number of voting rights.

